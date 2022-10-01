SUCCESSFUL PRE HARVEST SATELLITE EVENT

The recent Be Road Ready for Harvest Satellite Events held in Lake Cargelligo, Wirrinya and Peak Hill were successful with around 45 participants attending the events over the three days they were held.

The satellite events were spin offs of the recent Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day which was held at the Forbes Saleyards (online and face to face) in early August.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, was pleased with the attendance numbers and reported positive feedback from participants.

“We held information sessions in these locations as part of the Load Restraint Education Program last year. The sessions were well attended, and participants asked us to come back and run similar events on other relevant topics – hence the pre harvest satellite events.

“The topics covered were similar to what was discussed at the main event at the Forbes Saleyards, but we also included presentations from the Councils’ Engineers about road upgrades and access as well as from NSW Police about compliance and rules/regulations.

“Participant feedback was pretty positive. This was the first time that most attendees had attended this event. They gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. With everyone reporting that they would be interested in attending similar events in the future.

“There was some feedback that we didn’t spend as much time as the audience would have liked on the relevant notices, rules and regulations – which we will take on board for next year’s events,” Ms Suitor said.

There were also presentations from SafeWork NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Farmers, Essential Energy, Transport for NSW and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program with advice about staying safe during harvest.

Attendees could network with presenters after the events and take home resources for themselves or their neighbours.

“Thanks to everyone that attended and all of the organisations that were involved. Here’s hoping that we have a safe and productive harvest,” Ms Suitor said. The winner of the Brass Monkey 15 litre fridge for providing feedback was Royce Johnston, who attended the Lake Cargelligo satellite event.

USBs containing the relevant notices and other safety information will be available in mid to late October at local rural supply stores and agricultural machinery retailers across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas. They will also be available from the Councils’ Administration Offices.

Press Release.