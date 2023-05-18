SUCCESSFUL PASTEL WORKSHOP HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

The Lachlan Arts Council hosted a highly successful and productive Pastel Workshop in Condobolin recently. Bathurst tutor Karen James helped everyone brush up on their skills. Subsidised by Lachlan Arts Council and supported by Arts Out West, the classes took place at the Condobolin Community Centre. “Big thank you to Karen James and our fearless leader Heather Blackley who always manages to pull these things together with great finesse,” a post on the Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page read. “Thank you also to the participants for their great enthusiasm.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.