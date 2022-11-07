SUCCESSFUL PARENTS & FRIENDS STREET STALL

St. Patrick’s Parish School in Trundle held their Parents & Friends (P&F) Street Stall on Friday 14th October. Parents, students and staff provided baked goods, plants and produce for purchase during the day. There was also a raffle, which was drawn by Graham Quade and Lorraine Hawkins. First prize was won by Sharon MacDonald, who won a Huge hamper, second prize was won by Kylie Strudwick, who won a 4 slice toaster and a car kit bucket and third prize was won by Netsy Collier, who won a food basket plus a meat and veg pack. Source: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter. Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook Page.