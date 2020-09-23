SUCCESSFUL OPEN DAY AT WILLOWBEND SPORTS CENTRE 2877

Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 held an extremely successful Open Day on Saturday, 12 September.

Members of the community were able to meet the team of Brayden Davis (Manager/Personal Trainer), Grant Davis (Assistant Manager/Group Exercise Trainer), Trisha Golya (Gym Assistant/Group Exercise Trainer), Damian Bell (Gym Assistant/Group Exercise Trainer) and Bec Watt (DanceFit Instructor), as well as check out all the amenities on offer.

“A huge thanks to everyone who come to our open day. It was an awesome turn out and was great to see everyone back in the centre,” Brayden said.

Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 officially re-opened its doors on Monday, 14 September.

Memberships cost adults (one month) $60, three months ($150), six months ($288) and 12 months ($540). For student/pensioners one month costs $45, three months $105, six months $198 and for 12 months $360. For a family it will cost $90 for one month, $270 for three months, $468 for six months or $900 for 12 months.

If you don’t want to purchase a membership, it will cost $10 for a single visit and a weekly pass will cost $35.

Brayden and the Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 team are looking forward to working with the community to offer a myriad of activities for every fitness level.

By Melissa Blewitt.