SUCCESSFUL MINI CARNIVAL

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Twenty-four turned up for the Australia Day Mini Carnival. Teams of three played singles and pairs in the morning then regrouped to play a game of triples in the afternoon.

It was hot, it stormed rain, it hailed but we persevered.

The overall singles were won by Brian Tickle defeating Al Stuckey, in the other games, Steve Taylor defeated Laurie Thompson, Mike Waller defeated Dave Carter Jnr and Daryl Nairn defeated Dick Barnes. The overall pairs were won by Steve Brasnett and Max Ferguson defeating Dave Carter Snr and Danielle Richards (great to see Brolga back on the greens, clearly hasn’t lost his touch), in the other games, Cath Thompson and Tanya Wallace defeated Nick Moody and Scott Bell, and Al Barnes and Steve Brennan defeated Liz Goodsell and Sam Redfern.

In the triples the Carters were triumphant with Dave Carter Jnr, Dave Carter Snr and Danielle Richards defeating Liz Goodsell, Sam Redfern and Dick Barnes. In the other games Al Stuckey, Colleen Helyar and Mel Rees defeated Steve Taylor, Nick Moody and Scott Bell, Daryl Nairn, Al Barnes and Steve Brennan defeated Steve Brasnett, Mike Waller and Max Ferguson, and Laurie Thompson, Cath Thompson and Tania Wallace defeated Brian Tickle, Jenny Tickle and Laura Tickle.

On Sunday 29th January, Pam Nicholl, Cath Thompson and Dave Carter defeated Mike Waller, Max Ferguson and Nick Moody, Darren Seton and Frank Golya defeated Dan Seton and Grant Davis, and Craig Jones and Steve Taylor defeated Pete Brasnett and Garry Keen.

Three games of the Club Minor Singles were played. Hank Collis defeated Al Barnes twenty six to seven, Daryl Nairn defeated Michael Leal twenty five to eighteen and Brian Tickle defeated Adam Doyle twenty five to two.

Contributed.