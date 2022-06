Condobolin and District Landcare organised two knitting workshops at Condobolin on Saturday, 28 May. Samantha Longmore from Ohh Bulldust ran the workshops, with 62 women attending. Sam shared her inspiring story, and how Ohh Bulldust was created. Each attendee left the four hour workshop with a completed couch sized Merino wool throw rug. The workshops were subsidised thanks to funding received from Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR). Image Credits: Sarah Smith.