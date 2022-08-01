Another successful Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum has been held.

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils recently.

More than 60 delegates from across the region, attended the Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, to explore the current road safety and freight issues affecting the local heavy vehicle industry.

The Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the forum has become a regular fixture on the road safety calendar.

“Unfortunately, like so many events, this forum has experienced two years of COVID disruption. So, it was great to be back meeting face to face this year,” she explained.

“Events like this forum are essential in providing opportunities to share information, network and discuss local issues.

“Freight is important – everything we consume comes off the back of a truck, and safety in that sector is vital.”

The forum was attended by local transport companies, truck drivers and farmers along with various associations and government agencies.

The topics covered included effluent load restraint, heavy vehicle access and PBS vehicles.

Presenters included representatives from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association, Transport for NSW, Midland Industries, SafeWork NSW and the Councils.

“There were a lot of questions about rest areas, local access and the cost savings that are offered by PBS vehicles,” Ms Suitor stated.

Delegates were also given the opportunity to view a 30 metre A-Double combination, built to operate under the Level 2B PBS network. It’s a versatile combination for general and containerised freight and was kindly supplied by Midland Industries.

“Thanks to all the guest speakers who made the forum informative and thought provoking for participants,” Ms Suitor said.

“Feedback has been very positive. Most people reported that the forum had met their expectations, they would attend next year’s event and have suggested topics to include on next year’s program.”

Organisers are now turning their attention to the annual Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day which will return as a hybrid face to face and online event on Thursday, 11 August.