SUCCESSFUL GRANT APPLICATION FOR TRUNDLE SCHOOL

Trundle Central School has been lucky enough to be successful in receiving a grant for an iFarm unit.

This unit will enable our students to explore many aspects of food production and grow their own produce for use throughout the school.

This is one of only fifty units that are being installed in schools across Australia. This state of the art facility will be utilised across our whole school for Science, Technology, Agriculture and STEAM studies.

The unit includes; grow beds, coverage for plants, weather station, solar panels, wind turbines, composting system, irrigation and fertilisation controlled by technology. This project is supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of the Educating Kids About Agriculture: iFarm program.

The project aims to provide selected schools with an interactive agricultural science research station for High schools. This is designed to stimulate interest in careers in Agriculture and improve understanding of the resources required to produce food and fibre.

Miss Earney is beyond excited to have this installed early in 2023. She is eager to create engaging and exciting programs for all students to utilise.

Source: Trundle Central Schools Newsletter