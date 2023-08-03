SUCCESSFUL DOG TRIALS HELD

A very successful Condobolin Local Dog Trials were held on Saturday, 22 July at the Condobolin Pony Club Grounds.

The weather was fantastic, and the grounds were in great condition for the popular annual event.

Judges for the day, were Olly Hanson from Forbes in the Three Sheep Event and Rowan Matchett from Trunkey Creek in the Yard Dog Event. Organisers extended a very big thank you to both judges for their time and effort.

There were 22 entries in the Three Sheep Open Event with the top three scores progressing through to the final. The overall winner was Phillip Crouch and his dog Lucy with a combined score of 159 points. Second place went to Howard Crouch with Butch with a score of 157 points. Fastest time in the Three Sheep Event was Mitch Robertson and his dog Ted in a time of 8:28 and highest score was Phillip Crouch and Lucy with 86 points.

There were 18 entries in the Yard Trials with the top six making it through to the finals. The overall winner was Thomas Woolford and his dog Rodger on a combined score of 191 points. Second place was secured by Thomas again with his dog Mac on 187 points.

Winner of the Ladies Yard Dog event was Grace Hadley with her dog Mac on 88 points and second was Chloe Kemp with her dog Funky on 65 points.

A new category was added to this year’s program donated and sponsored by Wal Dawson of Yarnell Pastoral Co for young handler in the Three Sheep Event. This was won by Jeremy Hallon and his dog Skeet.

There were nine entries in the popular Dog Jump Event with Chris Krebs taking out the win with his dog Tilly. He also second place with his dog Rover.

This event would be impossible to run without the generous support of local sponsors and volunteers.

“Thank you Jake from Elders Forbes for your assistance in setting up and financial support, Condobolin PAH and I, Mark and Danni Ward Transport, Fletcher International, Shannon Barby Excavations, Owens Rural Supplies, Mooney’s Transport, Kevin Miller Whitty and Lennon, Plevna Merino Stud, Leanne’s Hair Dressing Salon, Sparra’s Grader Hire, Forbes Livestock, Betta Electrical, Colin Hope, Stockpro, Lachlan Agencies, Clive Swanston, Jimmy and Wendy, Moncrieff Livestock and Property, Bundemar Merino Stud, Karu Pastoral, BW Deeves Funerals, Logan’s Taxi Service and Bobcat and Tipper Services, Mitch Robertson Dipping, Yarnell Pastoral Co and Kim Jones at the Railway Hotel,” Organisers said.

“Thank you to the everyone who helped Jimmy, Oscar and Tommy with the set up and clean up and to the local Pony Club who ran the canteen.”