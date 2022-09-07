SUCCESSFUL DOG SHOWS HELD AT CONDOBOLIN

Tullamore Kennel Club held a very successful event on Monday, 15 August and Tuesday, 16 August at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena. This was followed by Condobolin and District Kennel Club and Dogs NSW Western Region Committee All Breed Championship Shows on Sunday, 21 August, Monday, 22 August and Tuesday 23 August at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena. There were 350 entries per Show. Organisers wished to say a big thank you to Lachlan Shire Council for providing the lights for the Night Show and all of their help throughout the large number of events held. In just a few weeks, Condobolin hosted 12 Dog Shows. On Sunday, 21 August, the Condobolin and District Kennel Club and Dogs NSW Western Region Committee held a Night Show, with Mrs Sue Foster from South Australia the judge for the event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

