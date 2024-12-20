Latest News
Clubs dominate
Bridge Peter joined us for a game last week, and [...]
Third person charged following shooting
A third person has been charged over an alleged shooting [...]
Secondary boys explore Orange
The Trundle Central School Secondary boys trip was a huge [...]
Successful Cushion Concert
A very successful Cushion Concert was held at the Condobolin [...]
Safe on Social Workshop
On Thursday 5th December, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Lifeskills competition
As part of their textiles unit in Year 7/8 Technology [...]