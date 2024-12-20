Successful Cushion Concert

A very successful Cushion Concert was held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 30 November. This was a Lachlan Arts Council event for students to safely showcase their performance talents before friends and family. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 11/12/2024By

Latest News

Clubs dominate

21/12/2024|

Bridge Peter joined us for a game last week, and [...]

We recommend