SUCCESSFUL CONDOBOLIN INSIGHTS AND HEALING EXPO

The Condobolin Insights and Healing Expo has been heralded a wonderful success by organisers.

It was held on Saturday, 15 and Sunday, 16 July at the Condobolin RSL Club from 10am to 2pm on both days.

The event showcased the region’s readers from a variety of modalities that delivered accurate and validation messages to those community members who attended. There were Psychics, Mediums, Scribers and Intuitives involved in the Expo.

Qualified healers (Reiki and Light) also added to the sense of knowing and empowerment. They offered authentic and meaningful sessions adapted to individual needs. Several retailers also joined with readers and healers.

Many people enjoyed what was on offer over the two-day event, from personal readings, healings, unique retail opportunities and a live and free platforming event hosted by The Comediums.

Overall, the local community enjoyed the Condobolin Insights and Healing Expo and all it had to offer.