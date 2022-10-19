SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS AWARDS

By Melissa Blewitt

The annual Condobolin Business Awards 2022 was a fabulous evening enjoyed by all and a fantastic way to show our support and appreciation for our local Condobolin businesses, organisations, and employees.

Thank you to the hard-working volunteers from the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce for creating space to celebrate the labour of love that is self-employed, entrepreneurial life, small business and businesses in general in Condobolin.

Over 100 tickets were sold for this event, and it was fantastic to see so many businesses and individuals nominated.

Huge congratulations to all the winners, finalists and nominees who are all very deserving of recognition and our appreciation.

The winners were:

Outstanding Employee – Tori Whiley – Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service; Outstanding Apprentice or Trainee – Ashleigh Donnelly – JS Wellness and Beauty; Outstanding Business Leader – Emily Sinderberry – EJS Business Services; People’s Choice Award (Individual) – Nnoah Turner – Scott Elliott Carpentry.

Outstanding New Business – No Moo 4U Central NSW; Longstanding/Enduring Business – Leanne’s Hairdressing Salon; Outstanding Customer Service – Scott Elliott Carpentry; Excellence in Business – Building Empowered Communities; People’s Choice Award (Business) – Scott Eliott Carpentry.

This event would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship from Evolution Mining and great support from Lachlan Shire Council, the community thanks them for their generous contributions and continued support.

Special mentions and thanks to the following business for their contributions:

Florist La Fleur generously provided beautiful flower arrangements. Condobolin RSL Club catered a delicious three course meal and provided exceptional service.

Guest Speaker Gabby Neal from INTACT was such an inspiration, was lovely to hear her story and have her join in our celebration.

Entertainment was provided by Adam Kereszy.

With so many resilient business, new start-ups, outstanding employees, and emerging leaders in our community we look forward to celebrating again next year even bigger and better so please get behind this event and our community.

Our Condobolin Chamber of Commerce is a community organisation of business owners and community members who volunteer to promote the interests of our local business community. New members are always welcome to join to collaborate and contribute to creating thriving commerce in Condobolin. If you would like to join, please reach out to Vicki Hanlon at Condobolin Newsagency or Mellissa Speer from NoMoo4u.

Contributed by Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mellissa Speer.