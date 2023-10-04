SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS AWARDS

A crowd of 111 came together to celebrate Condobolin businesses, organisations, and employees at the 2023 Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Friday, 22 September.

The event was held at the Condobolin RSL Club and was proudly sponsored by Kingston Resources Limited.

The winners were: Outstanding Employee – Bart Anderson (Kingston Resources – Mineral Hill); Outstanding Apprentice or Trainee – Nnoah Turner (Scott Elliott Carpentry); Outstanding Business Leader – Vicki Hanlon (Condobolin Newsagency); Longstanding/Enduring Business – MASPRO Engineering; Outstanding New Business – Red Dirt Movement; Outstanding Customer Service – Condobolin Sports Club; Excellence in Agriculture – NCN Contracting and Logistics; Outstanding Employer of Choice – MASPRO Engineering; Outstanding Community Organisation – Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated; Excellence in Business – Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy; People’s Choice Award (Business) – JS Wellness and Beauty; People’s Choice Award (Individual) – Emily Woods.

“Congratulations to all who were nominated, then became finalists and eventually the winners, you all are doing an amazing job in the Condobolin Business Community,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Hanlon said.

“The room looked fabulous thanks to BB Creations and hire, who provided the balloons and the great Photo wall. Tammy Buswell provided the wonderful entertainment, which was enjoyed by all.

“Thanks to Andrew Corbett Managing Director of Kingston Resources Lt for attending the function and the Geoff and Alyson for their continued support, thankyou also goes to Greg Tory for stepping in as MC at the last moment, we do appreciate your help and continued support.

“This event wouldn’t have been possible without all of the hard work and dedication from Emily Sinderberry, she has been a driving force behind the awards since their inception and is responsible for the booking system and website, she created and processed all of the online forms and is always available to help in any way.”

While the Business Awards were a huge success, Vicki said the future of the Chamber of Commerce organisation was in doubt. “The Chamber of Commerce is at a crossroads now and will fold if a committee can’t be formed at the next meeting on Wednesday, 11 October from 6pm at the Council meeting room,” she stated. “This decision is not being taken lightly, but much more support is needed to be able to continue, for example it would be disappointing if through lack of support the Street Festival didn’t go ahead this year.”

If you have any questions or require more information on the Chamber of Commerce, contact Vicki on 0418 458 350.