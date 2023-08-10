SUCCESSFUL BOONA ENDURO HELD

What a ripper weekend it was at the Condo Auto Sports Boona Enduro event. Some 150 registered riders took part on Saturday, 15 July. Camping and canteens was available for participants. The track was located approximately 36 kilometres from Condobolin, on Carawatha Road (also know as Boona Range Road). There was plenty of positive feedback for the event, with organisers pleased with all those who were involved on the day. Following the Boona, the Tottenham Enduro was held on Sunday, 16 July. Image Credits: Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page.