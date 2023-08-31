SUCCESSFUL BE ROAD READY FOR HARVEST FIELD DAY

The recent Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day, held at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange, was a success with approximately 50 people attending.

Attendees were a mixture of farmers, contract harvesters, transport companies, agricultural machinery retailers, government agencies, council staff and relevant associations.

The event was supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), Transport for NSW, the Grain Transport Safety Network (GTSN), SafeWork NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Farmers and the Australian Custom Harvesters Association.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said anecdotal feedback from attendees on the day was very positive.

“Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what’s required before the upcoming harvest period.

“We listened to the feedback from last year’s attendees and decided to spend more time discussing the rules and regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road.

“There were presentations about Chain of Responsibility, conditional registration and primary producer concessions, GTSN’s updated resources, fire safety, SafeWork NSW safety reminders and resources, an overview of how heavy vehicle access operates as well relevant compliance information.

“The highlight of the morning was the hands-on machinery display, where participants were able to measure various vehicles and implements and read the relevant notice to work out what the travel requirements are.

“Thanks to Forbes Machinery Centre, Hutcheon and Pearce, O’Connors and Bob Wythes, who were very generous in loaning us the equipment for the display.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted to organise and promote the event. And a bigger thank-you to everyone who registered and attended,” Ms Suitor said.

Press Release.