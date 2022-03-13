SUCCESS FOR LACHLAN VALLEY PHYSIE

Lachlan Valley Physie

On the weekend of the 15 and 16 January our local Lachlan Valley Physie girls travelled to Parkes to compete in the annual Zone championships, with the hopes of qualifying for the national finals in February. Due to covid all competitions for 2021 were rescheduled to be held in Jan/Feb rather than in Oct/Nov. This meant the girls had to keep training over the Christmas New Year in order to maintain their skill ready for competitions.

Our junior members had a very successful weekend. Our 5-6 years were the first age group to compete with Harper Taylor being one of only two 5 year olds to make the combined 5-6 sections finals. This puts her in the top 2 to 5 years for the Central Western Zone district. Aleigha Hornery placed 3rd overall with Charlotte Miller making the finals.

Next was the 7 and 8 years. These sections ran individually. Lucy Miles made the finals in the 7 year, putting her in the top 12. In the 8 years we managed to have all our members make the finals Stella Jarick, Harlow Smith, with Georgie Stewart 1st place zone champion, Willow Frost 2nd and Danielle Hornery 3rd, seeing LVU taking all top 3 places.

Our 9-10 not to be out done, were in a combined section. Elise Milne, Ana Phillips, Deniesse Donaire making the finals top 15, with Emily Riches 1st Place zone champion 9 yrs, Maddi Hornery 1st Place Zone champion 10 years and Grace McDonald 2nd Place 10 years, saw our girls at the top again.

Our 11-12 again in a combined section. Ruby Allen making the finals top 14, Maya Doyle 1st place and Zone champion 11 years, Lexi Herden 2nd place 12 years.

13-14 years combined champion girl section, our beautiful seniors all making the finals, Emily Miles, Tayla Venables finalist, and Caitlyn Milne 1st place and Zone Champion.

Not to be out done our ladies had their turn with Kate Buckland making the finals in the Novice/Intermediate section and Louise finalist in the open ladies’ section.

All our place receivers now have qualified to represent our Zone and club at the National championships to be held at Olympic Park Homebush in Feb. We wish them all the best as they continue to work hard over the coming year.

Contributed.