SUCCESS FOR CONDOBOLIN PONY CLUB

Eleven Condobolin Pony Club members travelled to Trundle recently to compete in a Gymkhana. For many of the riders, this was a first-time event, and the Condobolin club was the strongest represented for the day. Riders competed in a range of events including jumping, barrel races, pony hack, mounted games, pairs and team of 4 riding.

The beginner riders have improved so much over the year, with many of them becoming confident to come off the lead and venture in the ring on their own.

Well done to Isabella Browning for being our youngest competitor for the day. Phoebe Browning had an excellent day, taking home the Reserve Champion – Beginner.

Annabelle Thomas was consistent across the day with some lovely riding and control shown. She was rewarded with the Champion Rider U7.

Notably, our Speedy-Gonzaless Ella Kennedy also showed excellent confidence and skills competing in all events and taking home the Reserve Champion U7.

Our local cowboys Jack Kennedy and Charlie Chalker had great days and both riders were highly decorated by the end of the day. Jack was also the Winner of the Pony Hack under 12.2hands.

Isabelle Tyson took out 3 individual wins in the Rider event 9-U11, PC Mount & Rider and the Pony Hack over 12.2hands.

The Club highlight came in the Team of 4 Rider event U13. The riders had never competed in this before and were up against some far more experienced riders, however their teamwork and controlled riding, saw both teams place.

Winning the team event was Isabelle Tyson, Pippa Smith, Abby Connell and Ashleigh Thomas. We also won 4th place with a group of our younger riders, Jack and Ella Kennedy, Charlie Chalker and Annabelle Thomas.

A great effort to place in this event. Thanks to some sneaky advice from Tom Tyson about talking lots, but just not near the judge, the teams managed to co-ordinate themselves around the course in perfect sync!

A wide range of Condobolin place getters featured across all the Sporting and Mounted games classes, with many multiple ribbon winners by the end of the day.

