SUCCESS FOR ANDREW

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

A big week for Condo in the pennants, both the threes and the fours won all their games thereby getting the perfect score of ten nil against their opponents.

The threes played Cowra at Cowra. Darren Seton, Craig Jones, Steve Brasnett and Michael Leal defeated A Anderson’s team twenty five to seventeen, Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett, Max Johnson and Daryl Nairn defeated P Druery’s team twenty seven to fifteen and Dan Seton, Laurie Thompson, Michael Waller and Dave Carter Junior walloped G Nicholls’ team forty three to seven.

The fours continued their relentless quest for world domination playing Forbes at Forbes. Trevor Thorpe, Trent Bendall, Al Stuckey, and Steve Taylor defeated Scott McKellar’s team twenty four to twenty one, Grant Davis, Hank Colliss, Tom McKeown and Uwe Kuhn defeated Alf Davies’ team twenty to sixteen, and Neil Baxter, Lloyd Merritt, Al Barnes and Ray Burns defeated L.Strudwick’s team twenty six to sixteen. They are at the top of the ladder for the comp.

The Final of the Major Singles Championship was played on the weekend, Andrew Brasnett defeated Dan Seton twenty five to twenty one, both played well as would be expected, Baldy won more often. Congratulations Andrew Club Champion 2022, commiserations Dan.

Contributed.