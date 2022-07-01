STUDYING THE CIRCULATORY SYSTEM

Posted By: Hayley 01/07/2022

Condobolin High School Year 11 PDHPE students have been studying the circulatory system and its response to physical activity. On Friday, 27 May they took to the quad to draw a larger-than-life diagram of the circulatory system and its components. Once complete, Miss Melissa Rees was invited up to be walked through the circulatory system. “They all worked together to create a great diagram,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.