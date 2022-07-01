Condobolin High School Year 11 PDHPE students have been studying the circulatory system and its response to physical activity. On Friday, 27 May they took to the quad to draw a larger-than-life diagram of the circulatory system and its components. Once complete, Miss Melissa Rees was invited up to be walked through the circulatory system. “They all worked together to create a great diagram,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.