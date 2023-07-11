STUDENTS WORKING ON PATTERNS

On Wednesday, 14 June Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6H worked in teams to create a range of ascending and descending patterns on a number line. Students looked at the relationship between different patterns and explored negative numbers, as well as decimals. “But the best part of all was the collaboration seen in the classroom,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Students worked together, challenged one another, learnt from their peers and shared their understanding.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.