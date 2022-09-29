STUDENTS TEACHING THE TEACHER

Clever stage Two students at Condobolin Public School became the teachers recently when they taught Miss Norrie how to design a website. Kenzie Riley, Banjo Elliott and Murray Worthington (ABOVE) created an informative website about bats, and shared their knowledge with Miss Norrie so that she can use it with Stage Three. “These students should be very proud of their work and their teaching,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.