Students take part in ANZAC March and Service

On Saturday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School and their students took part in the ANZAC March and Service.

It was a wonderful service and a chance to reflect on the courage, sacrifice and mateship of those who have served our country.

“We are grateful to be part of a community that comes together to remember and honour this important day. We thank the ex-servicemen who joined us, and we were honoured to hear their stories. Our students represented the school with respect and pride.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Lest we forget.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.