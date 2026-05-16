Students take part in ANZAC March and Service
On Saturday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School and their students took part in the ANZAC March and Service.
It was a wonderful service and a chance to reflect on the courage, sacrifice and mateship of those who have served our country.
“We are grateful to be part of a community that comes together to remember and honour this important day. We thank the ex-servicemen who joined us, and we were honoured to hear their stories. Our students represented the school with respect and pride.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Lest we forget.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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