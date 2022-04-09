STUDENTS SPEAK WITH COUNCILLOR

Condobolin Public School students from the SistaSpeak program were fortunate to have a Zoom experience with Councillor Yvonne Weldon (RIGHT) recently. She was recently awarded the honourable title of NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year. “Yvonne made history as the first Aboriginal Australian to be elected to the City of Sydney Council,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “These are major accomplishments for Yvonne who has worked in government and Aboriginal organisations for over 30 years. “Yvonne is a Wiradjuri woman with strong ties to Cowra and Condobolin. “Many wise words were shared with the group and one thing that we can all take away is this, “Be kind to others but also be kind to yourself.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.