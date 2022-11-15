STUDENTS SHOW COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Condobolin High School (CHS) students worked alongside the NSW SES Condobolin Unit and Australian Defence Force sandbagging on Tuesday 1st November. Students were very productive managing to fill an impressive six pallets worth in just under an hour! “Well done to the volunteer students who went to help out the SES and army to fill sandbags,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Great work all round!” The NSW SES Condobolin Unit was impressed with the students willingness to help out their community. “Thanks to The CHS for their help with sandbagging today. They are a great team of young citizens,” a post on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.