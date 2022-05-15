STUDENTS REPRESENT SCHOOL DURING ANZAC

Tullamore Central School's Principal, Ms Kelly Jesser, with 2022 School Captains, Mackenzie Horsburgh, Charlotte Darcy, Ellie Williams, and Joe Mortimer.Tullamore Central School's Principal, Ms Kelly Jesser, with 2022 School Captains, Mackenzie Horsburgh, Charlotte Darcy, Ellie Williams, and Joe Mortimer.

On Monday 15th April, Tullamore Central School students represented their school at the ANZAC service.
“We are exceptionally proud of our students who represented Tullamore Central School with pride and respect at the morning ANZAC service.” read a post on the school’s Facebook page.
“We are very fortunate as a school to have such fine young leaders as role models paving the way for students across K-12. Well done to our Student Leaders, you should all be very proud of your efforts.”

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.