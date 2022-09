Earlier this month, Lake Cargelligo Central School students, Matilda Porquet, Addison McFadyen, Shayla Norris, Dashanti Johnson and Coden Stenhouse represented their school at the NSW Combined High School Sports Association’s (NSWCHSSA) Athletics Carnival in Sydney. Coden did an amazing job, coming third in the 200m. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.