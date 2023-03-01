STUDENTS RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS

Hard working students at St Joseph‘s Parish School Condobolin were recognised at an annual Presentation Day on Monday 12 December.

Special guests included Parish Priest Father Getulio, Director of Catholic Education for the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese Peggy Saab, Principal of Red Bend Catholic College Stephen Dwyer, Principal of Condobolin High School Wendy Scarce, Condobolin Lions Club member Peter Mooney, and the 2021 School Citizen Award Recipient Erin Kirk.

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Aboriginal Education Worker Bridgette Larry gave the Acknowledgement to Country.

The 2022 School Captains Ellijah Turner and Catalina Elias began the event with a Prayer, which was followed by Principal Natasha Brotherton’s speech.

The Lions Club Award for Academic Excellence (presented by Mr Mooney), the Class Award for Academic Application and Effort (presented by Miss Brotheton) and the Mary MacKillop Award for Christian Values and Attitude (presented by Father Getulio) were then presented to students from Kindergarten to Year Six.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence is awarded to a student in each year level that displays exceptional academic results. The Award for Academic Application and Effort is awarded to a student in each year level that constantly displays effort in all areas and applies themselves in their learning. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living is awarded to a student in each year level who displays the qualities of Saint Mary MacKillop, who lives their life in light of the Gospel values.

There was also a Certificate of Achievement for each student, presented by the class teacher.

Mrs Brianna Reardon and Mrs Bridgette Larry presented the 2022 Year Six awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Sophia Stuckey. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Hailey Brangwin.

Hayley Barby, Myles Colliss, Catalina Elias, Joshua Grimmond, Matilda Ford, Jack Fitzgerald, Bella-Sway Bilbow, Jason Kirby, Chloe Stuckey, Augustin Laing, Jock Leighton, Jack Speer and Ellijah Turner all received Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Brianna Reardon and Mrs Bridgette Larry also presented the 2022 Year Five awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Lilly Kirk. Jacqueline Allen won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living went to Abigail Smith.

Year Five Certificate of Achievements went to Kiarhla Colliss, Candace Dodgson, William Coe, Millie Jacobson, Brock Schultz, Kiah Sinclair and Keaton Sloane.

Miss Brotherton and Mrs Kristy Ticehurst announced the Year Four Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Deniesse Donaire. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Maverick Ignacio. Willow Frost received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Abby Connell, Oscar Charters, Sally Ford, Charli Keates, Peter Elias, Alexis Merritt, Jack Little, Orabelle Turner, Hudson Taylor, Veritty Turner, Gabriel Mayor and Atasha Tulod attained Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Jennifer Brady and Mrs Steph Donnelly named the Award recipients for Year Three.

Spencer Thorp won the Lions Award for Academic Excellence. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Kaitlyn Serrano. Brooklyn Merritt received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Anabel Allen, Marcus Bekker, Zarah Coe, Harrison Browning, Kyara Dodgson, Damien Dodgson, Emison Jacobson, Reni Hall, Erika Geeves, Joseph Fitzgerald, Macy Leighton, Todd Jones, Macie Speer, Reuben Sloane, Austin Watt, Tighe Worthington and Gordon Strudwick all received Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Sophie Birkett and Mrs Alisha Taylor presented the Year Two Awards.

Jett Martin won the Lions Award for Academic Excellence. Max Little attained the Award for Academic Application and Effort and Harry Smith claimed the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievements went to Halle Deeves, Antonio Elias, Jumillae Ignacio, Tate Durning, Elsie Strudwick, Zayne Hunter and Molly Wynn.

Mrs Birkett and Mrs Alisha Taylor also presented the Year One Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Audrey Merritt. Scarlett Barnes received the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living was presented to Isla Watt.

Meliah Bendall, Nicholas Brangwin, Georgia Connell, Charlie Geeves, Patsy Jacobson, Flynn Hunter, Mahalia Larry, Samuel Jarvis, Ella McTiernan, Finn Jones, Ariella Onserio, Darcy Keates, Molly Deeves, Jack Kennedy, Stephanie Fleming, Cooper Quade, Jacob Thorp, Jayce Tulod, Fletcher Smith and Henry Nagle were given Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Julie O’Brien and Miss Krista Kirby announced the recipients of the Kindergarten Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Jonas Sloane. Matilda Haworth won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. Aria Smith received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievements went to Ava Charters, Anthony Strudwick, Maria Elias, Mason Durning, Adeline Hunter, Beau Ridley, Harper Taylor, Blake Little, Audrey Wynn, Austin Barnes, Harrison Fleming, and Hunter Coe-Williams.

The Catherine McCauley award for Christian Leader went to Bella-Sway Bilbow.

Matilda Ford won the Spencer Family Award for Creative Arts.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement in sport was presented to Sophia Stuckey.

Hayley Barby received the Rotary Club Award for Community Involvement.

Special Perpetual Awards were given out to recognise students from different year levels across the School.

Candace Dodgson was named as the Country Women’s Association Star Award winner.

Joshua Grimmond received a medal for representing Polding at state level for swimming; Chloe Stuckey received a medal for representing Polding at state level for cricket; and Sophia Stuckey receives a medal for representing Polding at state level for cricket.

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee donated two book prizes that are awarded to a Kindergarten girl and boy. The recipients were Audrey Wynn and Anthony Strudwick.

The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy went to Hayley Barby. The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy is awarded to a student whose Christian values define their everyday living.

Joint winners of the Sportsperson of the Year Award were Sophia Stuckey and Joshua Grimmond.

The School Citizenship Award, donated by former Member of Parliament Mr Tony Lawler, went to Catalina Elias. 2021 awardee Erin Kirk presented the Award.

2022 school captains, Elijah Turner and Catalina Elias were also presented with a special gift of appreciation.

The 2023 school captains, Jacqueline Allen and Keaton Sloane then accepted Student Leadership Team Shield on behalf of next year’s leadership team from 2022 School Captains Ellijah and Catalina.

At the Presentation Day, the School said goodbye to a number of families who finished their journey with St Joseph’s at the conclusion of the 2022 school year. Miss Natasha Brotherton and Mrs Kristy Ticehurst presented these families with a small gift of appreciation. These families included Amelia and Gavin (Sophia and Chloe), Ronelle and Shannon (Hayley), Stevie (Bella), Nicole and Mark (Jock), Jessica (Josh), Jenny and Warwick (Gus).

Each year the Year Six children and their families work hard to raise money. As a thank you to the school they use that money to buy the school a parting gift. Jack Speer and Matilda Ford presented the 2022 gift to the school community. The gift was two new basketball hoops and a contribution towards purchasing a new high jump mat.

Light refreshments were provided in the staffroom for special guests, friends and families at the conclusion of the Presentation Day.