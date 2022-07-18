STUDENTS RECOGNISED AT SEMESTER ONE ASSEMBLY

Condobolin High School recognised students’ pursuit of excellence at its Semester One Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 23 June.

School Captains, Kaiden Atkinson and Billie O’Bryan officially welcomed students, educators and special guests.

Summer Davis delivered the Acknowledgement to Country. The National Anthem was performed by Emily Wood and Mhegan McDonald.

Mrs Wendy Scarce, then gave the Principal’s Address.

This was followed by the presentation of the Academic Recognition Awards by Mrs Scarce. Academic Recognition is awarded for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all levels.

For Year Seven, Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Amelia Small, Ann Coe, Joseph Packham, Roy May and Taya Donovan were the recipients of the Academic Recognition Awards.

Ashton Frost, Charli Coe, Ezekiel Saurbier, Joshua Bennett, Kiara Rousetty, Madison Scarce, Mischa Preuss, Rosalie Grabham and Wyatt Jones were the Year Eight awardees.

In Year Nine, Arabella Blewitt, Emma Patton, Gemma O’Bryan, Hudson Cartwright, Tara Hughes and Tayla Venables received Academic Recognition Awards.

Breanna O’Neill, Cody Barby, Damon Reardon, Emily Wood, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Riley Keen and Ryan Goodsell were the Year 10 students to attain Awards.

In Year 11, Catherine McDonald, Ella Hope, Emma Buckland, Halle B-Williams and Xavier Grimshaw were given the Academic Recognition Awards.

Ashley Folkers, Billie O’Bryan, Emily Farr, Kiara Harris and Mia Noll obtained the Year 12 Awards.

At the conclusion of the Academic Recognition Awards presentation, Mr Heffernan and Mr Crammond handed out the Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

The Year Seven recipients were Azieha Wighton, Jada Reardon, Susan Riach and Yasmine Brown. Ashton Frost, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach and Taleah Capewell were among the Year Eight awardees.

Arabella Blewitt, Summer Davis and Suzanna Wright claimed the Pursuit of Excellence Awards for the Year Nine class. Adam Dykes, Noah Nash and Sam Cunningham were the Year 10 recipients.

In Year 11, Adaline Abella, Corey Herbert, Daniel Gile, Joel Nagle and Kiara Kendall received the Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Amber Carr, Jarrod Farr, Kaiden Atkinson, Kinsley Wood and Matthew Brasnett collected the Year 12 Awards.

Kiara Rousetty then performed a wonderful musical item for the Assembly.

There were many students who received Semester One Attendance Awards. Mrs Hughes was asked to present these. The awards went to Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Andrew Buckland, Taya Donovan, Jada Reardon, Indianna Saddler, Amelia Small and Brody Vaeau (Year Seven); Joshua Bennett, Miley Dann, Rosalie Grabham, Jonah Grimshaw, Ava Roberts and Triston Ross (Year Eight); Tara Hughes, Lorraina O’Dell, Emma Patton and Suzanna Wright (Year Nine); Cody Barby, Ashlee-Nathan Coe and Sam Cunningham (Year 10); Adaline Abella, John Desiderio, Daniel Gile, Kiara Kendall, Catherine McDonald, Joel Nagle and Eliza Saunders (Year 11); Kaiden Atkinson and Mark Whitla (Year 12).

Sporting achievements were also recognised, with the Age Champions for Swimming and Cross Country announced. Miss Borsovszky presented the students with their accolades.

In Swimming, Lara Atkinson was named 12 Years Girls Champion, while Kody Martin collected the 12 Years Boy trophy. Leesa McBean was named 13 Years Girl Champion and Nate Vincent won the 13 Years Boy Champion. Tayla Venables (14 Years Girls) and Braith Sloane (14 Years Boys) were the Age Champions for their group. Emma Patton (15 Years Girls) and Hudson Cartwright (15 Years Boys) won their age categories. Ryan Goodsell was named 16 Years Boy Age Champion and Tattrearna Capewell took home the 17 Years Plus Girls Age Champion.

In the Cross Country, Alyssa-Ivy Anson (12 Years Girl), Keiron Nixon-Croaker (12 Years Boy), Taya Donovan (13 Years Girl), Joshua Bennett (13 Years Boy), Charli Coe (14 Years Girl), Kyron Nixon (14 Years Boy), Emma Patton (15 Years Girl), Riley Keen (16 Years Boy), Lartreka Capewell (17 Years Plus Girl) and Tyreece Dargin (17 Years Plus Boy), all were named Age Champions. Finally, Careers Advisor/VET Coordinator Mrs Moon presented Evolution Endeavour Scholarships to Madeline Waller, Linzi Whiley, Laura Waller, Lara Noll, Jessica Brasnett, Angus Porter, Darcy Hope, Brittany Jones, Caitlin Keen and Ella Davis.

At the conclusion of the Assembly, parents, carers and Award recipients enjoyed a delicious morning tea.