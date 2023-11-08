STUDENTS PUT ON A STATELY PERFORMANCE

Complied by Anne Coffey and Melissa Blewitt

Last week 6 Students from Condobolin Public School travelled to Sydney to compete in the NSW PSSA Athletics Competition track and field events.

12-year-old Lacey Doyle competed in the 200 meters. She ran well and came out at 18th. This means she is the

18th fastest 12-year-old girl in the state for 200 metres! Lacey is the daughter of Nadine Doyle.

11-year-old Stella Jarick competed in high jump. She successfully jumped 1.15 metres and 1.20 metres but was unsuccessful at 1.25 metres. She came 33rd in the event and was very happy with her result after changing technique from the scissors to the flop for the State event which she had never done at a competition before. What an achievement! Stella is the 33rd greatest jumper of her age in the state! Stella is the daughter of Alan and Kelly Jarick of Condobolin.

Mahayla Atkinson threw an impressive 8.08 metres in the final of the 12-13 Years Girls Shot Put event. The 12-year-old finished 16th in the state as a result of her performance. Mahayla is the daughter of Serena Richards and Mathew Atkinson, and the granddaughter of Uncle Dick Richards of Condobolin.

Joe Fitzgerald competed in the Junior Boys High Jump, where he came 16th in the State. The 10-year-old jumped 1.25 metres. Joe had a great time at the carnival and is looking forward to improving and making state again next year. He is the son of Ben and Elaine Fitzgerald of Condobolin.

8-year-old Thomas Leslie who is eldest son of Katrina and Adam Leslie of Derriwong and Grandson of John and Edwina Coffey of Condobolin, and Rob and Roma Leslie of Dubbo.

Tom was selected to compete in the 100-metre dash after qualifying at the regional competition in Dubbo on the 15th September.

On Wednesday Tom ran in the heats and qualified for the Semis which ran on Thursday, where he qualified third fastest for the Finals. He ran a personal best of 15.35.

10 boys competed in the finals with Tom coming in 8th place making him the 8th fastest 8-year-old in the State.

Not bad for a little inexperienced Condo Kid who trains on dirt tracks around paddocks.

With a bit a practice and experience who knows what the future holds for Tom, Lacey, Stella, Mahayla and Joe.