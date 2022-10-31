STUDENTS PERFORM “TROY STORY”

On Wednesday evening, 21st September, the students of Tottenham Central School showed their talent and entertaining skills in a wonderful whole-school concert named “ Troy Story ”, and loosely based on the legend of Helen of Sparta and the Trojan War.

The play was a comedy in verse form which entertained the community audience for several hours. All students worked hard to learn their lines, songs and dances, to produce a seamless performance on the night.

A special mention must go to students with the starring roles including Ben Williams as Paris, Maddi Loftus as Helen, William Attenborough as Hector and Billy Simpson as Achilles.

Well done also to the Tottenham Central School staff who worked hard behind the scenes to create props, manage the sound and music, make costumes and accessories, and guide the acting skills of the students. Everyone working together made the night a huge success, with the students also making lifelong memories along the way.

Report sourced from the Tottenham Central School Newsletter.