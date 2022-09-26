STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN NATIONAL ALL BREEDS JUNIOR HEIFER SHOW IN BLAYNEY

Some of Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Show Team members braved the cold and attended the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show in Blayney at the very start of September.

The Show presented lots of unique educational and stock-handling experiences for competitors and the school’s students.

Keira Mackinney and Edward Williams certainly took full advantage of all of the opportunities presented to them. They were thrown in the deep end and were fortunate enough to be leant a heifer from Macquarie Anglican Grammar School (MAGS) & Polldale Shorthorn Stud in Dubbo.

The students met their heifer (named Janice) on Thursday 1st September and quickly bonded with her. They were ‘in charge’ of her for the weekend.

Students also cooperated well with the rest of the MAGS team to ensure all animals were exceptionally well presented, fed, watered and safe for the 3.5 days of the Show.

“We thank MAGS & Polldale for trusting us with Janice, she was a real sweetheart.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

“The students should be very proud of how they conducted themselves as they displayed great teamwork, resilience, personal presentation and stock handling skills.” the post continued.

Edward was 1 of 10 competitors in his age division who was selected to speak on the microphone for Junior Judging – having to justify his placings and thoughts about the class of heifers – he did very well for his first time!

Both Keira and Edward were recognised for their efforts, with both students receiving a Novice Encouragement Award for Junior Judging and Edward placing 3rd and Keira 5th in Paraders. This was only their second time parading an animal – a great effort!

“We would like to thank Shantelle for accompanying, photographing, supporting and laughing with us, the MAGS students, Mrs Taylor & Mrs Hooper (and all of the other parents from MAGS) who welcomed us with open arms, encouraged us, taught us lots and laughed with us when we needed to de-stress, and also the NABJHS committee for putting on the event – we will be back in 2023! Perhaps with some comfier boots and some woolen gloves” concluded the post.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page. Photos by Shantelle, Mrs Taylor (MAGS) & Miss Amor.