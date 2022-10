Condobolin Public School students Mahayla Atkinson, Lacey Doyle, Stella Jarick and Rachel Grimmond are off to State for athletics. Mahayla will be competing in the shot put, Lacey will be competing in the long jump, Stella will be competing in the high jump and Rachel will be competing in the 200 metres. Well done girls! We are all very proud of you!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.