STUDENTS OFF TO STATE SWIMMING CARNIVAL

Lucy McFadyen, Anastasia Phillips, Kelise Dargin, Alec Patton and Cleo Whiley. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.Lucy McFadyen, Anastasia Phillips, Kelise Dargin, Alec Patton and Cleo Whiley. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Posted By: Hayley 09/04/2023

On Friday, 10 March, 19 students from Condobolin Public School travelled to Dubbo for the Western PSSA Swimming Carnival. Many Personal Bests were achieved. Six students placed in the Top three for their events – Cleo Whiley and Alec Patton for individual events, along with Lucy McFadyen, Kelise Dargin, Anastasia Phillips and Paityn Jackson in the Senior Girl’s Relay. This means they have all earned a spot in the Western Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) team. They will travel to Sydney in April to compete in the NSW PSSA Swimming Championships.