On Friday 1st April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students held a surprise pre-wedding ceremony for Miss Maguire who is soon to be married.

There were 14 flower girls and page boys that presented Miss Maguire with roses as they walked down the aisle to the Wedding March.

The students also created a card to congratulate her on her special day. Each student wrote their own special message with a little drawing.

Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle’s Facebook Page