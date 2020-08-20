STUDENTS HELP CLEAN GRAFFITI

A group of students from Tullibigeal Central School helped Council staff clean up the graffiti which had been painted through the village after a vandalism attack recently.

On Wednesday, 29 July night someone spray painted obscenities on the walls of three local churches, fences and the hall.

“Concerned school students said they wanted to help remove the graffiti and the school approached Council on Thursday morning, asking if they could assist,” a statement released by Lachlan Shire Council on 4 August said.

“Council was happy to have the students help out with the graffiti removal and a cleaning team was sent to Tullibigeal on Friday morning.

“The team was impressed with the students’ pride in their town and the hard work they put in to help.

“It was great to see the school children getting involved.

“They all worked hard and got stuck into help cleaning the graffiti up. Nice to see such community spirit from the students.”

Twelve students helped with the job for two hours, with the entire removal process taking six hours.

By Melissa Blewitt.