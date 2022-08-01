STUDENTS GRADUATE ADDING TO REGIONAL SKILLS BASE

It was cause for celebration when 15 students graduated with either a Cert IV in Community Services or a Diploma.

Students and their families attended a luncheon at the Condobolin Sports Club on Wednesday the 29th of June enjoying, not only a very tasty Chinese Banquet from Vince’s Kitchen, but also the fruits of their labour over the last 12 months.

It has been a successful year for the Workforce Training Program. Seventeen students started the scholarship in June 2021 with 15 students completing.

“It was great to see 15 students at graduation from most trial sites contributing to a very successful year,” said Julie Hague the Coordinator of the program.

Five students completed their Certificate 4 while 10 completed their Diploma.

All up 15 students finished their courses providing much needed skills for remote communities.

The Work Force Training Program provides scholarships and personal assistance to help students from remote communities gain their Certificate 4 or Diploma in Community Services, with an emphasis on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Skills to provide assistance for people who may be at risk of suicide.

It is funded by the Federal Governments through The WNSW PHN and run by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc.