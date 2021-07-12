STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE WORKPLACE

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students were given the chance to try prospective careers when they participated in Work Experience.

Students attended a variety of different workplaces from Monday, 21 June until Friday, 25 June.

Many careers were explored such as teaching, Local Government, retail, aged care, agricultural industry, beauty, health and fitness.

Work experience can help students refine their choice of electives and further learning. It’s also an opportunity to find out what jobs are really like, make contact with employers and put classroom theory into practice. It is also a chance to identify their talents and explore future job options.