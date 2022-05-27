STUDENTS ENJOY 2 DAYS IN CANBERRA

Tullamore Central School stage 5 and 6 students, along with the school’s junior student representatives, enjoyed a two day trip to Canberra recently.

“Thank you to all the students for representing the school. They did so well using their communication skills to get through the escape room challenge.” read a report in the school’s newsletter.

“It was great to see some students get up and involved in the Grip Leadership course and interacting with other schools.” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Newsletter.