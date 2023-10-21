STUDENTS DISPLAY STORIES

On Tuesday, 19 September Condobolin High School students were excited to be using the wood burners on clapsticks during their Wiradjuri Language Program lesson at the Wiradjuri Study Centre. “Students displayed their stories through tracks and symbols or demonstrated their own individual flair,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. “Uncle Dick Richards quickly popped in to see what we were doing and offered suggestions. “With only three work stations it allowed for smaller groups to complete their drawings or sit on the mat to do the readings.” Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.