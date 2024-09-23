Students display art at Show

The Lake Cargelligo Central School display at the recent Lake Cargelligo show did very well, taking out First Place in the School Displays. A lot of students entered artwork and projects from school individually, with great results. A huge ‘thank you’ to all those who made this success possible, all the staff involved, and the students for their exceptional pieces of work. Thanks also to Ms Ingold, Bridget and Shantelle for creating the display. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.