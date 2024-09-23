Students display art at Show
The Lake Cargelligo Central School display at the recent Lake Cargelligo show did very well, taking out First Place in the School Displays. A lot of students entered artwork and projects from school individually, with great results. A huge ‘thank you’ to all those who made this success possible, all the staff involved, and the students for their exceptional pieces of work. Thanks also to Ms Ingold, Bridget and Shantelle for creating the display. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Rachel selected for Western
Condobolin High School student Rachel Grimmond has been selected for [...]
Students display art at Show
The Lake Cargelligo Central School display at the recent Lake [...]
Choosing a C Ward Councillor
C Ward residents went to the ballot box to elect [...]
RFSA Mid Lachlan Valley Team hold Branch General Meeting
On Sunday 11th August, the NSW Rural Fire Service Association [...]
Playing for the Tullinga Dorper Stud Trophies
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 14th September, we played a [...]
Lake competes in Dubbo
On Thursday 5th September, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Under [...]