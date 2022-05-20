Bogan Gate Public School students had a blast with a recent science experiment last week.
Students were challenged to create a safe box for eggs to be dropped in, without them breaking.
They used cardboard, wool and ribbon to help keep the egg secure.
It is reported that the students loved the experiment, even if it was frustrating when the egg broke.
Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School’s Facebook Page.
STUDENTS CRACK INTO SCIENCE EXPERIMENT
Bogan Gate Public School students had a blast with a recent science experiment last week.