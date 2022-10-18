STUDENTS COMPLETE FIRST WORK EXPERIENCE

At the start of September, stage 5 Tullamore Central School students Dylan Davison, Jack Bye, Ben Mortimer and Sam Stevenson began their first round of work experience.

Dylan worked at Tullamore Mechanical, Jack worked at Western Bullbars, Ben worked at Tullamore Rural Trading and Sam worked at the Lachlan Shire Council.

The school congratulated the students on their hard work and thanked the local businesses and shire for taking on their students.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.