STUDENTS COMPETE IN NEWCASTLE

Trundle’s St Patrick’s Parish School students, Alice Williams, Vashti Williams, Isabella Skipworth, Jamahl, Angus Quade and Harry Quade competed in Newcastle on Friday 9th September at Polding Athletics.
Students did an amazing job, some getting gold in their sport.
Results are:
Isabella received Gold in Junior Discus
Alice received Gold in Junior Long Jump
Isabella received Gold in Junior Shot Put
Relay Team Alice, Vashti, Harry and Angus received Bronze
Vashti received Bronze in 11 year Discus
Isabella received Bronze in Junior Girl 100m
The school congratulated the students on their success.
Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook Page.
