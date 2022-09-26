STUDENTS COMPETE IN NEWCASTLE

Trundle’s St Patrick’s Parish School students, Alice Williams, Vashti Williams, Isabella Skipworth, Jamahl, Angus Quade and Harry Quade competed in Newcastle on Friday 9th September at Polding Athletics.

Students did an amazing job, some getting gold in their sport.

Results are:

Isabella received Gold in Junior Discus

Alice received Gold in Junior Long Jump

Isabella received Gold in Junior Shot Put

Relay Team Alice, Vashti, Harry and Angus received Bronze

Vashti received Bronze in 11 year Discus

Isabella received Bronze in Junior Girl 100m

The school congratulated the students on their success.

Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook Page.