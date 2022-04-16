STUDENTS COME THIRD AT STATE

On Thursday 31st March, Trundle Central School students William Taylor, Aliethea Stokes, Harry Budd and Jessica Morgan competed in State at the Central School’s Relay in Sydney.

The four students did an amazing job, coming 3rd, with Jindabyne coming 1st, Dunedoo 2nd and Peak Hill 4th.

The students were presented with bronze medals as well as a special shirt (Below) from Western Schools Sport Association that they had to wear during the medal presentation.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.