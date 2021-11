In Term Four, Brayden Davis and Trisha Golya from Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 will be visiting Condobolin Public School on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to work alongside students during lunchtime. They are joining students on the oval playing games to help build gross motor skills. “We are excited for a fun term with you both!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.