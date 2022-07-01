STUDENTS ATTEND AWI WOOL INDUSTRY DAY

On Friday 10th June, Tullamore Central School students in stage 5 and 6 attended the AWI Wool Industry Day.

The Tullamore students were also joined by students from Peak Hill and Trundle Central Schools.

Students were instructed on shed safety, sheep and wool handling, shearing and were introduced to the professions associated with the Wool Industry.

“Thankyou to Peter and Kirrily Quade for their support and to our trainers from AWI – Josh and Kelly for their instruction. Thanks also must go to our Rural Education and Industry Partner – Janice Little for her organisation of funding for the day.” read a post on Tullamore Central School’s Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.