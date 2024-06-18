Students and staff participate in Liturgy
On Monday 27th Ma, students and staff from Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School participated in a Liturgy to recognise National Sorry Day and National Reconciliation Week. This year’s theme is “Now More Than Ever”, which is a reminder to acknowledge these important events. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
