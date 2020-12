A huge congratulations to Ava Curr for being awarded a public education scholarship for 2021/2022.

These scholarships are highly sought after and Ava was one of 768 year 8 female students who applied (the requirement for applying was that the applicant must be a female year 8 student).

The School is certain that they will continue to see great things from Ava at Tullamore Central School, well done!

Source: Tullamore Central School Facebook Page.