STUDENT ARTWORKS TO BE EXHIBITED

School students from Trundle created amazing artworks on the theme of “Joy” in Term 4 last year, for a selection to be exhibited at the Trundle Health Service for the next 12 months. Deb Jones, Keryn Jones and Christine McMillan recently chose 12 artworks to be hung at the Trundle MPS.

Congratulations to the following students whose artworks were selected:

Kaleb Stephenson – St Patrick’s School

Isabella Skipworth – St Patrick’s School

Tyson Stephenson – St Patrick’s School

Lachlan Skipworth – St Patrick’s School

Meila Jones – Trundle Central School

Lily Kirk – Trundle Central School

Joshua Lynn – Trundle Central School

Shaniqua Money – Trundle Central School

Alice Bridger – Trundle Central School

Narella Thornton-McKellar – Trundle Central School

Bradley Timbrell – Trundle Central School

Cameron Whalen – Trundle Central School

Congratulations to these creative students for their beautiful artworks, which can be now viewed at the Trundle Multipurpose Health Service. The remaining magnificent creations will be exhibited at the Trundle Foodstore Shop for community members to view and enjoy.

Thanks to the students, and their teachers, Kim Williams, Pam Burke and Casey Maguire, for their inspiration, time and effort with these artworks.

Thank you to Christine McMillan for coordinating this project for the improvement in people’s health outcomes.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School’s Newsletter.